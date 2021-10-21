Short Interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Expands By 22.3%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 16,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

