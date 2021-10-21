Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pintec Technology by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

PT opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.