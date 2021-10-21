Apollo Global Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 33,157 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 726% compared to the average daily volume of 4,013 call options.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

