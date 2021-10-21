Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35.

On Monday, August 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $160.09 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

