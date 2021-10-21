Anthony D. Ishaug Sells 2,651 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $586,056.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $218.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.21. The company has a market cap of $792.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $7.95 dividend. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

