Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $627.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.64. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $85,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

