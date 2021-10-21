Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.29 ($70.93).

BN stock opened at €56.59 ($66.58) on Wednesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

