Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $228,767 over the last three months.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

