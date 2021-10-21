Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR:DB1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €145.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

