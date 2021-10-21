Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.00 ($44.71).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €31.36 ($36.89) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.15. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

