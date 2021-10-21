Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 8.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -454.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

