The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 211.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCCC opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,301 shares of company stock worth $8,051,182 in the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

