Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCY opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

