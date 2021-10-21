National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in National Beverage by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

