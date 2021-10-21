Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $753,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 9.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 723,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,875,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $942,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Several research firms have commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

