Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

