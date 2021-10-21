Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,458,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 122.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,350,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

