Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,469 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Kimball International worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth $2,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 874.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kimball International in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 119.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $415.63 million, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.91. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

In other news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

