Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

