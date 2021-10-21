Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $83,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,275,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,639,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $7,209,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE PCT opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

