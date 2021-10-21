Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 29,984 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,984 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 326,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

