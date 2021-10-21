Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $400,000 Stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 752,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BKT opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.