Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 33,662 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Arcus Biosciences worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,755,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $7,214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.