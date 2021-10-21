Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,317,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after buying an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NTB opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.95.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

