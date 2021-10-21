Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511,955 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 519,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 347,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 7.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 927,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

