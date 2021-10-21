BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,033,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Zymergen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

ZY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

ZY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.83.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

