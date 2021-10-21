Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,061 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Pan American Silver by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

