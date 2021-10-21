The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,813 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Hawaiian worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after acquiring an additional 463,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $14,896,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

HA opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

