Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Piper Sandler

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.63.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $266.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Biogen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.