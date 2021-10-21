Credit Suisse Group Increases The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $60.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $59.66.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

