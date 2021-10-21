Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.56.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Axonics by 99.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axonics by 545.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 76,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axonics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $11,669,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Axonics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

