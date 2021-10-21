PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Truist

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price raised by Truist from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.64.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 507,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

