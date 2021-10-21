Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Up 24.6% in September

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of FANG opened at $111.15 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 609,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

