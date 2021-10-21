Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 37,286 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 1,399.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYG. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 688.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 70,119 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:TYG opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.