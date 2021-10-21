Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,122 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Medifast by 1,264.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MED opened at $198.73 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

