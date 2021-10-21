Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

