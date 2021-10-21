a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKA. Cowen began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.