$8.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $8.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.24 billion and the highest is $9.22 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $37.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.91 billion to $39.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $44.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGA opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

