JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 32,262 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Unum Group worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

