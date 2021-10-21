Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.60 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

WM opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $160.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

