Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,442 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,523 shares of company stock worth $4,306,120. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of SIG opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.