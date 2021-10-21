JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 72,833 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,833 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.21% of HomeStreet worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 5.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $911.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.