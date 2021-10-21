Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 29.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Powell Industries by 370.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 54.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

POWL opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $300.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

