JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVID opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $490,305.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,690,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,136,305 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

