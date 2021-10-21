Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Sprout Social worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.74 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,645 shares of company stock worth $17,562,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.