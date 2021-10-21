Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Summit Insights to “Hold”

Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $698.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $565.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

