Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.51.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $307.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.68. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $309.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.