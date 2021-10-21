Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

SOHO opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.