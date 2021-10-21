Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Increases By 24.2%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,510,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 19,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 227.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

