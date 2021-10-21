LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Up 23.9% in September

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

LPL Financial stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $175.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

